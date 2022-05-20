Occupiers don't allow people to evacuate from Kherson region

Russian occupiers are preventing the evacuation of people from the Kherson region to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

The chairman of the Kherson regional military administration Gennady Laguta reported about it, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"There is a problem with the departure of people. For the fifth day, there is a column towards the city of Berislav, Davydiv Brid towards Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region. This is the only way for people to enter the unoccupied territory," Laguta said.

According to him, the occupiers "did not give any humanitarian" green "corridor for the import of food or medicine and, most importantly, for the departure of people - the evacuation of orphanages, boarding schools, evacuation of the elderly, sick people."

See more: Russian occupiers fired on Chornobayivka and Pravdine in Kherson region. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

He stressed that the Russian occupiers artificially created a difficult situation with the provision of food to the people of the region. The food they import from the temporarily occupied Crimea is in short supply, and they don't allow Ukrainian volunteers.

Laguta also noted that pro-Ukrainian activists and bloggers are being abducted and detained in the occupied Kherson region.

"Information about the arbitrariness of the occupiers is being recorded, will be investigated, and the perpetrators will be punished after the de-occupation of the Kherson region and its complete liberation," said the head of the RMA.

"Information about the arbitrariness of the occupiers is being recorded, will be investigated, and the perpetrators will be punished after the de-occupation of the Kherson region and its complete liberation," said the head of the RMA.

Read more: Russians keep in Black Sea 7 large amphibious and 4 missile ships - OC "South"

Laguta reminded that the Kherson region has been occupied since the first days of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, except for three territorial communities near the Dnipropetrovsk region.