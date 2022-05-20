Azovstal defenders' evacuation will be completed in nearest future, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky told about the situation with the evacuation of civilians and military from Azovstal.

He stated this in an interview on the occasion of the third anniversary of the inauguration, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"As of today, all the civilians have been evacuated. Those who were blocked at the plant have been evacuated. The evacuation of other civilians who were near the plant or were in Mariupol, it was started long ago. Civilians were evacuated, medics were evacuated. The seriously wounded were evacuated. Now I know what is happening.

It seems to me that in the nearest future the evacuation of everyone will be completed. We will see. The structure is complex, and we agreed that mediators would work to unblock the situation, our Western partners. I negotiated with Turkey, Switzerland, Israel, first with France because of the relationship of Russian leaders. When we saw that it was impossible to unblock (Azovstal. - Ed.) militarily.

Although, believe me, dozens or hundreds times I have discussed in detail with the leaders of other countries the provision of appropriate weapons to our military, so that by military means we would reach Mariupol in order to unblock those people," the Head of State informed.

