Peskov excluded Medvedchuk's exchange for Azovstal defenders
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the possibility of exchanging Viktor Medvedchuk for Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to TASS.
"It is hardly possible to talk about the possibility of exchanging Medvedchuk for those who left Azovstal," he said.
At the same time, Putin's spokesman said that the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine is constantly in one form or another.
