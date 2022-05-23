Lithuania calls for naval coalition to unblock Ukraine's ports

Ukraine's allies need to form a naval coalition to help lift Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports. This will prevent the onset of the food crisis.

According to Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in a comment to The Guardian.

"There is very little time. We are approaching the new harvest season, and there is no other practical way to export grain, except through the Black Sea port of Odesa," Landsbergis said.

He noted that it is very important now to show the poor countries of the world a willingness to take serious steps to prevent a food crisis.

Landsbergis suggested that a naval escort operation could protect Ukrainian grain ships. He also added that, in addition to the UK, countries affected by potential grain losses, such as Egypt, could provide the necessary protection.

"We will need a coalition of willing countries, which have significant naval power, to protect waterways," said the Lithuanian Foreign Minister.

As reported, the Russian fleet has completely blocked the possibility of exporting Ukrainian grain by sea. As a result, a mass famine could break out in a number of countries.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the world should get Russia to unblock Ukraine's Black Sea ports for further grain exports.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also promised to take steps to help Ukraine export grain.