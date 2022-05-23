Denmark will transfer Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Ukraine

Denmark will transfer Harpoon anti-ship missiles and launchers for them to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth", this was announced at a briefing by Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin after the second meeting of the Contact Group on Ukrainian Defense, held via videoconference.

"I am especially grateful to Denmark, which announced today that it will donate Harpoon launchers and missiles to help Ukraine defend its coast," Austin said.

The Pentagon chief noted that 20 countries have announced new aid packages, with many countries providing critically needed artillery, tanks and other armored vehicles.

The rest suggested training the Ukrainian military and modernizing their military systems.

According to him, more than 40 defense ministers attended the meeting, including Ukrainian Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Austin noted that ministers from Austria, Bosnia, Colombia, and Kosovo joined the group for the first time.

