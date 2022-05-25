In morning, Russian troops launched two missile strikes on Pokrovsk. Four are wounded, and three infrastructural objects are damaged
On the morning of May 25, Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region was hit by two missiles.
The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavel Kyrylenko reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.
According to him, four wounded civilians are currently known - they were taken to hospital. Three infrastructure facilities were damaged.
"The Russians continue to fight in cities far from the front line. They want to kill as many civilians as possible and sow panic. So now the only right choice is evacuation!" - Summed up the head of the region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password