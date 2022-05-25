ENG
Passports of Russia began to be issued in Mariupol - Andryushchenko

The occupiers began issuing Russian passports in the occupied territories.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko wrote about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

The top news about Russian passports for Kherson and Zaporizhia will not be complete if we do not add that today the so-called "DNR" started for Mariupol and the newly occupied territories of Donetsk region to obtain Russian passports without obtaining a passport of the so-called "DNR". the annexation of Mariupol, in particular, has begun," the statement said.

