Passports of Russia began to be issued in Mariupol - Andryushchenko
The occupiers began issuing Russian passports in the occupied territories.
The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko wrote about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.
The top news about Russian passports for Kherson and Zaporizhia will not be complete if we do not add that today the so-called "DNR" started for Mariupol and the newly occupied territories of Donetsk region to obtain Russian passports without obtaining a passport of the so-called "DNR". the annexation of Mariupol, in particular, has begun," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password