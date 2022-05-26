ENG
"Passportization" is not recognized in occupied territories , - Maasikas

The occupiers plan to "passportization" in the occupied territories, no one recognizes, as well as pseudo-referendums.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas.

"Russian occupation forces had to abandon all ideas of a" referendum "in the Kherson region due to lack of any support. Why do they think that the currently planned "passportization" will be better received? And in any case, no one ever admits to any such actions," he said.

Read more: Passports of Russia began to be issued in Mariupol - Andryushchenko

