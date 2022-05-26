ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10924 visitors online
News Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas
16 335 58

Mariupol residents will have to renovate their own housing - occupiers

маріуполь

The invaders promise "Russia's help" only in rebuilding kindergartens, schools and office buildings. This will be done by fugitive officials who have settled in Russia and occupied Crimea.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko writes about it on telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Collaborator - Deputy Pseudometer of Mariupol Khadzhinov said that Mariupol will rebuild their own homes on their own. Russia will help, but only in kindergartens, schools and administration facilities. All others only building materials," he wrote.

According to Andryushchenko, the invaders will build several apartment buildings for the needs of the military occupation corps and begin the "restoration of historic buildings."

"Yesterday in Mariupol was the leadership of FAU" Roskapstroy "of the Ministry of Construction of Russia. This organization engaged in the development of the budget construction in Crimea after the occupation.
Now the Mariupol 'authorities' are preparing to master the budget for the "restoration of Mariupol," he added.

Read more: Passports of Russia began to be issued in Mariupol - Andryushchenko

Mariupol (1122) occupation (1848) Petro Andriuschenko (245) destruction (85)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 