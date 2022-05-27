Occupiers are blocking departure of civilians from Kherson and region, - RMA

In recent weeks, the Russian occupiers have not allowed those who want to leave Kherson and the region.

The chairman of the Kherson RMA Hennadiy Lahuta reported about it, Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"After May 11-15, literally 10-20 cars broke through. You also know about the tragedy when the evacuation column was fired upon. Exit from Kherson region is practically closed, no one is allowed in. We can now say that on Wednesday, May 25, about 200 cars left. "Vasylivka-Melitopol direction to Zaporizhia region. But these are also isolated cases. At the moment, the exit from the city and the whole region is practically closed - the occupier does not pass," he said during a briefing.

