Ukraine does not need an alternative to EU membership, - Zelensky

The version of the European political community proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron for countries that are not formal members of the European Union is not acceptable to Ukraine.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with NieuwsuurCensor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Asked by a journalist about the acceptability of an "alternative to EU membership" previously proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, he said: "No, I don't think ... We don't need it. We just need support from these countries, we don't want an alternative." .

He added that such an initiative echoed the proposals of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte and the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

