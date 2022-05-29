Serbian President Vucic boasted of three-year agreement with Putin on profitable gas

After talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that his country would receive gas at a good price and a three-year contract would be signed.

This, according to Censor.NET with reference to the "European Pravda", reports the RTS television and radio company.

Vucic said that he had a good conversation with the Russian president this morning and that they talked about several different topics, and the most important thing for Serbia is that the main elements of the new gas agreement, which will be signed for three years, have been agreed.

He says these elements are very favorable for Serbia and that the formula still in use will remain the same, meaning the price will be very favorable.

After the conversation, he said, he sent a letter to Gazprom director Alexei Miller to discuss new volumes of gas tomorrow.

Vucic said he also explained to Putin that Serbia needed more gas because of industrial progress.

"If we realize everything, we will have a safe winter when it comes to gas," Vucic said.

The President of Serbia also said that he had talked with Putin about the further construction of a gas storage facility in Serbia.

Earlier in November last year, during a meeting in Sochi, the presidents of Serbia and Russia agreed that the price of Russian gas for the next six months will be $ 270, ie will remain unchanged.