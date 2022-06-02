ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11274 visitors online
News World Sanctions against Russia
8 307 35
sanctions (1643) European Union (2066) Jozwiak (34)

EU ambassadors approved sixth package of sanctions against Russia - Jozwiak

News Censor.NET World

рф,єс,євросоюз,санкції

The European Union has approved the sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on Twitter by Radio Liberty journalist Ricard Jozwiak.

"The 6th package of EU sanctions against Russia, approved by EU ambassadors," the statement said.

It is noted that sanctions against Patriarch Kirill will not be imposed. The publication of the list is announced for tomorrow.

Read more: Poland has called on Hungary to stop blocking sixth package of sanctions against Russia

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 