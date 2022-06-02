EU ambassadors approved sixth package of sanctions against Russia - Jozwiak

The European Union has approved the sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on Twitter by Radio Liberty journalist Ricard Jozwiak.

"The 6th package of EU sanctions against Russia, approved by EU ambassadors," the statement said.

It is noted that sanctions against Patriarch Kirill will not be imposed. The publication of the list is announced for tomorrow.

