Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 31,500 people, 212 aircraft, 178 helicopters, 1,393 tanks and 3,429 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of June 8, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to approximately 31,500 people.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 08.06 are approximately:

personnel - about 31,500 (+140) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1393 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3429 (+13) units,

artillery systems - 703 (+9) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 213 (+6) units,

air defense means - 96 (+0) units,

aircraft - 212 (+0) units,

helicopters - 178 (+1) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 559 (+6),

cruise missiles - 125 (+0),

ships / boats - 13 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2406 (+1) units,

special equipment - 53 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Slovyansk direction," the General Staff said.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine rejected enemy in Severodonetsk direction, - General Staff