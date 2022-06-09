The bodies of another 58 Azovstal defenders were brought to Kyiv - four of them probably served in Azov.

This was reported by the press service of the regiment, informs Censor.NET with reference to the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

It is noted that the patronage service of the Azov Regiment will be involved in the identification process.

"Burial of the fallen defenders of Azovstal is planned at the Memorial to the fallen heroes of Azovstal, who want to build on the slopes of the Dnipro," the statement said.

Read more: Bodies of dead Azovstal defenders were taken to Kyiv. There will be forensic examination