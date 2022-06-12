ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16276 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
6 993 14
Russian Army (6159) Armed Forces HQ (2551) Russia (9690) elimination (2553) arms (724) losses (1762)

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 32,150 people, 212 aircraft, 178 helicopters, 1,430 tanks and 3,484 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of June 12, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to approximately 32,150 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 12.06 are approximately:

personnel - about 32,150 (+100) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 1430 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3484 (+18) units,

artillery systems - 715 (+3) units,

MLRS - 226 (+4) units,

air defense means - 97 (+0) units,

aircraft - 212 (+0) units,

helicopters - 178 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 583 (+3),

cruise missiles - 125 (+0),

ships / boats - 13 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2455 (+7) units,

special equipment - 54 (+0).

Read more: Armed Forces repulsed enemy attacks in Bakhmut direction, occupiers suffered losses and retreated to previously occupied positions, - General Staff

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 32,150 people, 212 aircraft, 178 helicopters, 1,430 tanks and 3,484 armored vehicles 01

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut areas," the General Staff of the Armed Forces said.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 