Stoltenberg: NATO is serious about Turkey's security concerns

During the meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO was serious about Turkey's security concerns.

"It is a pleasure to meet President Sauli Niinisto to discuss Finland's application for NATO membership. We take seriously the security concerns raised by Turkey and will maintain close contacts with our ally, Turkey and partners, Finland and Sweden, to find a common path forward", - said Stoltenberg on Twitter, as Censor.NЕТ reports.

Earlier, it was reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden and Finland should prove that they do not support terrorism if they want Ankara to support their application for NATO membership.

