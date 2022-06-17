Denmark supports granting Ukraine EU candidate status - Kuleba
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with Danish Foreign Minister Yeppe Kofod the granting of EU candidate status to Ukraine.
"I spoke with Eppe Kofoed, who assured me that Denmark supports granting Ukraine EU candidate status. I am grateful to Yeppe for his support. I told him that this decision inspires every Ukrainian, including those on the front line right now," Kuleba tweeted.
