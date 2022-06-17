ENG
Denmark supports granting Ukraine EU candidate status - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with Danish Foreign Minister Yeppe Kofod the granting of EU candidate status to Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"I spoke with Eppe Kofoed, who assured me that Denmark supports granting Ukraine EU candidate status. I am grateful to Yeppe for his support. I told him that this decision inspires every Ukrainian, including those on the front line right now," Kuleba tweeted.

