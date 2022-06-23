Ukraine has obtained candidate status for EU membership

The EU leaders' summit in Brussels decided to grant Ukraine candidate status in the European Union.

Today, on June 23, the heads of state and government of the European Union member states decided at a summit in Brussels to grant Ukraine the candidate status for EU membership.

European Council President Charles Michel reports that a decision has been made to grant Ukraine candidate status in the European Union.

"There is an Agreement. The European Council has just decided to grant Ukraine and Moldova EU candidate status. A historic moment," Michel wrote on his Twitter page.