ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15031 visitors online
News WorldWar in Ukraine War
10 505 65
Biden (496) war (20236) Kyiv (1667) shoot out (8712)

Biden on missile strikes on Kyiv: Another Russian barbarism

News Censor.NET World War in Ukraine

байден

US President Joe Biden commented on the Russian occupiers' missile strikes on Kyiv.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

According to him, today's shelling of Kyiv is "another of their (Russian - Ed.) Barbarism."

We will remind, on June 26 the Russian occupiers fired at the 9-storeyed house in Kyiv.

It is known that 1 person died, and 4 - were hospitalized.

Read more: Missile strike in Cherkasy region: two arrivals near regional center, 1 dead, 5 injured. Infrastructure damaged

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 