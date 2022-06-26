10 505 65
Biden on missile strikes on Kyiv: Another Russian barbarism
US President Joe Biden commented on the Russian occupiers' missile strikes on Kyiv.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.
According to him, today's shelling of Kyiv is "another of their (Russian - Ed.) Barbarism."
We will remind, on June 26 the Russian occupiers fired at the 9-storeyed house in Kyiv.
It is known that 1 person died, and 4 - were hospitalized.
