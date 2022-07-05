ENG
"DPR" and "LPR" units that took part in capture of Luhansk Region are moving to Donetsk direction, - terrorist leader Pushylin

Units of the occupying forces "DPR" and "LPR" after the alleged capture of the entire Luhansk region are moving towards Donetsk.

Denys Pushylin, the leader of the "DPR" terrorists, said this, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Russian mass media.

The puppet of the Kremlin assures that Luhansk region is allegedly completely occupied.

"We can already say that our corps, which participated..., is moving to the Donetsk direction. The second Luhansk corps will also be mixed in," Pushylin said.

