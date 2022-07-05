Lithuania allocates another 10 million euros to Ukraine for reconstruction

Lithuania will allocate additional 10 million euros to the National Bank of Ukraine for urgent reconstruction work, said Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrîda Šimonite, who is participating in the Conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in Lugano, Switzerland.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Delfi.

"We must continue and accelerate military, humanitarian and financial aid so that Ukraine can win this war faster. Lithuania's bilateral aid to Ukraine and support for refugees from Ukraine in our country exceeds half a billion euros. Lithuania will transfer additional 10 million euros to the National Bank of Ukraine for urgent", Šimonite said.

The head of the Lithuanian government added that "Lithuania will support Ukraine until your and our victory and after it.

According to Šimonite, the most correct and fair way to raise funds for Ukraine's reconstruction would be to confiscate and use Russian assets frozen by sanctions.

"We cannot resurrect the people killed by Russia, but there is a real chance to force the aggressors to pay reparations. If only because this money is held in our banks and moored at our docks. I call on the European Union and all non-EU countries that have imposed sanctions to create a legal mechanism for confiscation of assets and make the sanctions really effective," the Lithuanian Prime Minister said.

She also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine, defending itself against Russia, has not postponed reforms, but has accelerated them in order to build a better Ukraine. Šimonite pointed out that the succession of friends and partners of Ukraine now proves that it is possible to move quickly from discussions to joint work.

