Russian missile hit Moldovan tanker "Millennial Spirit", which was drifting in Black Sea with remains of diesel fuel on board - OC "Pivden"

During another air strike on Odesa, the enemy fired 2 Kh-31 missiles from a Su-30 aircraft.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "Pivden".

As noted, one hit the tanker "Millennial Spirit" (Moldovan flag), which is drifting in the territorial sea without a crew with the remains of diesel fuel on board.

OC "Pivden" will remind that the tanker was fired upon by Russian warships in the Black Sea at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"Currently, it is likely that the remains of the cargo are burning. At the time of the first impact on the ship, there were more than 500 tons of diesel fuel on it. Due to the blockade of the shipping lines, the tanker has been drifting in the sea without a crew for 4 months, like an ecological time bomb. The second missile self-destructed over the sea." - the message says.

