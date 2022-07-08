Ukrainian aviation destroys 16 Russian equipment units, dozens of invaders

On July 7, the Air Force of Ukraine struck an ammunition depot, 16 units of equipment, and dozens of invaders.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted the report on Telegram.

As noted, on July 7, Su-24m bombers and Su-25 attack aircraft of Ukraine’s Air Force launched missile and bomb attacks in the eastern direction.

Read more: Zelensky: Let every Russian captain see Ukrainian flag on Zmiinyi

The enemy combat positions, eight tanks, eight armored personnel vehicles, a field ammunition depot, and soldiers were struck.