Russia is concentrating forces to attack Siversk, - British intelligence

Russia is likely to concentrate equipment on the front line in the direction of Siversk, Donetsk region - about eight kilometers west of the current Russian front line.

This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain with reference to its intelligence data, Censor.NET reports.

"Its forces are likely pausing to resupply before launching new offensives in Donetsk region... There is a real possibility that Russia's closest tactical target will be Siversk as its forces attempt to advance towards their most likely operational objective, the urban Sloviansk and Kramatorsk districts," the report says.

The intelligence agency also said that Ukrainian troops "continue their gradual advance in the southwestern direction of Kherson."

