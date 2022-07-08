Russians tried to launch missile attack on Odessa, but missiles fell into sea - RMA

The Russian occupants tried to launch a missile attack on the Odessa region on Friday morning, the missiles they fired exploded in mid-air over the Black Sea.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the head of Odessa regional military administration Maksym Marchenko.

"The enemy tried to strike the region with 2 missiles in the direction of the Black Sea coast. Fortunately, the missiles exploded over the sea in the air," the report says.

It specifies that during the day on Friday 2 enemy sea mines were defused in the Odessa region, with the first being defused by the Ukrainian military on the Black Sea coast and the other in the Dniester estuary.

"Once again, I remind you of the danger and the ban on being in the water and on beaches," Marchenko concluded.

