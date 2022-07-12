Warehouse of military equipment of occupiers is burning near Melitopol, - Mayor Fedorov

According to local residents, the base of the military unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the village of Myrne, Melitopol district, which was seized by the occupiers, is on fire.

Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.



"It was there that the Rashists moved their military equipment after a week ago, the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted devastating blows on the Russian base near the airfield in Melitopol. So far, residents near Myrne have heard about 25 explosions. Thick black smoke was witnessed from the side of the occupying base. We hope for good news! We believe in the Armed Forces," the message reads.

