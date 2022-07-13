ENG
Large convoy of occupiers' equipment drove from Melitopol to Kherson, - Mayor Fedorov

In Melitopol, the movement of a convoy of 40 units of Russian military equipment in the direction of Kherson was recorded.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on the air of the national telethon, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"It should be noted that Russian equipment is also being moved from Crimea again. Yesterday (July 12. - Ed.) a large convoy of equipment drove in the direction of Kherson. It is about 40 units of equipment that were transporting fuel and ammunition," he said.

At the same time, Fedorov is convinced that the Russian occupiers will not be able to improve their logistics, because "we clearly know every coordinate of the movement of their equipment, and when it arrives at the place of deployment, all these coordinates will be transferred to the relevant services and structures."

Read more: Warehouse of military equipment of occupiers is burning near Melitopol, - Mayor Fedorov

