Negotiations to unblock grain ports began in Istanbul

The quadrilateral talks on the export of Ukrainian grain with the participation of delegations of Ukraine, Turkey, the UN and Russia began in Istanbul.

These are the first talks Ukraine and Russia have had with U.N. and Turkish officials to break the months-long deadlock over Ukrainian grain exports blocked by Russia.

Because Ukraine is a vital exporter of wheat and grain, Russia's invasion of the country has caused food prices to spike and millions of people face starvation worldwide.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier that "we are two steps away from an agreement with Russia. The Minister added that he sees only one potential reason why Russia might change its position on the grain blockade.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the country advocates that the issue of unblocking the Ukrainian grain be resolved under the aegis of the UN.

On the eve of the meeting in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had telephone conversations with Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, in which they discussed the problems of grain exports from Ukraine and the need to create corridors in the Black Sea.