Occupiers are preparing "referendum" in Zaporizhzhia region
The occupiers plan to hold a "referendum" on Zaporizhzhia region joining Russia already in the fall, probably in the first half of September.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by "RIA-Novosti" with reference to the words of Volodymyr Rogov, a member of the occupying "regional administration".
"We will make a final announcement when we understand the level of our readiness and people's involvement," Rogov said.
