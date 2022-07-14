ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13383 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
8 695 34
occupation (1567) referendum (122) Zaporizhia (692)

Occupiers are preparing "referendum" in Zaporizhzhia region

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

россия,референдум

The occupiers plan to hold a "referendum" on Zaporizhzhia region joining Russia already in the fall, probably in the first half of September.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by "RIA-Novosti" with reference to the words of Volodymyr Rogov, a member of the occupying "regional administration".

"We will make a final announcement when we understand the level of our readiness and people's involvement," Rogov said.

Read more: Russian occupiers want to evict artists of Kherson puppet theater from dormitory, - regional council

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 