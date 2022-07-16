Russian army regrouped and resumed attack on Vuglehirskaya TPP, - General Staff

Meanwhile, the defenders of Ukraine repelled enemy assault attempts near several settlements in the Donetsk and Bakhmut directions.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET.

The one hundred and forty-third day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion has begun.

The Russian occupiers continue to launch rocket attacks on civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

No significant changes in the position and activity of units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in the border areas with Ukraine were noted in the Volyn and Poliske directions.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy fired mortars at the positions of our troops near Zarutskyi, Starykyvyi, and Budivelnyi, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. Conducted an airstrike near Mospanovoy. They carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Kharkiv, Pitomnyk, Novopokrovka, Protopivka, Ruski Tyshki, Duvanka, and Korobochkine settlements.

They carried out an airstrike in the Sloviansk direction near Bogorodichny.

Artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of Dibrovne, Chepil, Kostyantynivka, Novomykolaivka, Mazanivka, Bogorodichne, Mykilske and Husarivka settlements.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Zakitny, Siversk, Hryhorivka, Tetyanivka, Donetsk, and Raigorodka. Our defenders successfully repulsed the offensive of the occupiers in the direction of Spirne - Ivano-Daryivka.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out airstrikes near Berestovo and New York. They carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Berestov, Soledar, Zvanivka, and Semihirya.

Enemy assault attempts in the directions Dolomytne - Novoluhanske and Dolomytne - Semihirya were choked under the effective fire of Ukrainian soldiers. The same fate befell the occupiers in the direction of Rota - Vershyn. The enemy left. After regrouping, they resumed the attack on the Vuglehirska TPP, and hostilities continue.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy launched airstrikes near Avdiivka in order to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. Conducted artillery shelling in the areas of settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Zolota Niva, Vremivka, Novopil, Zaliznychne, Novoyakovlivka and Malynivka.

In the South Buzka direction, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs. The areas of the settlements of Osokorivka, Trudolyubivka, Partyzanske, Pervomaiske, Blagodatne, Murakhivka, Kvitneve, Olenivka, Stepova Dolyna, Oleksandrivka and Tavriyske were shelled with artillery. In order to export the captured property by sea, the Russian occupiers are trying to restore the activity of the seaports on the coast of the Sea of Azov. Three carriers of high-precision weapons are kept in readiness for launching missile strikes against objects on the territory of Ukraine.