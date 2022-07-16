Ukrainian air defense shot down several Russian missiles

During today's air alert, announced almost all over Ukraine, it was possible to shoot down several Russian missiles.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Nikopol district military administration, Yevhen Yevtushenko, reported this on Telegram channel.

"The missile danger has passed. Some of the missiles were shot down by air defense," he said.

At the same time, he did not specify where exactly the missiles were shot down, only previously reported that "there is information about the launch of cruise missiles from the Caspian region."

