ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11204 visitors online
News
9 176 8

Ukrainian air defense shot down several Russian missiles

ракета,рф,ракети

During today's air alert, announced almost all over Ukraine, it was possible to shoot down several Russian missiles.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Nikopol district military administration, Yevhen Yevtushenko, reported this on Telegram channel.

"The missile danger has passed. Some of the missiles were shot down by air defense," he said.

At the same time, he did not specify where exactly the missiles were shot down, only previously reported that "there is information about the launch of cruise missiles from the Caspian region."

Read more: Air defense destroyed 4 X-101 missiles flying to Dnipro from Caspian Sea

Author: 

Anti-aircraft warfare (1475) rocket (1572)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 