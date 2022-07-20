Zelenska in United States Congress called for help to stop terror against Ukrainians and provide weapons for defense

Olena Zelenska, President's wife, expressed gratitude to United States for its powerful support and asked for help in ending russian terror in Ukraine and for more weapons to protect the peace and lives of Ukrainians.

As Censor.NЕТ reffering to Ukrinform states, she claimed this during a speech in the US Congress.

"We are truly grateful to have the United States standing with us in the struggle for our common values of human life and independence. You are very strong with us. While Russia kills, America saves. And you should know that. Thank you," the first lady stressed.

She also stressed that the war is not over yet.

"I am now begging for something I would never wish to ask for. I am asking you for weapons! Weapons, not to carry a war on someone else's land, but to protect my home and the right to wake up in it alive!" - noted Zelenska.

She noted that she is also requesting anti-aircraft defenses for Ukraine: "So that missiles don't kill children in their strollers, so they don't destroy children's rooms and entire families."

According to Zelenska, the U.S. knows what terrorist attacks are and has always sought to defeat terrorism.

"So help us end terror against Ukrainians, and it will be our common great victory - for the sake of life, freedom and the pursuit of happiness of every person, every family," she stressed.

The First Lady emphasized that this is not only her request, but her husband's as well.

"We want every father and mother to be able to say to their child, 'Go to sleep safely - there will be no more air raids or missile strikes.' Would that be too much to wish for?" - Zelenska said.

In her conviction, her ability as first lady of Ukraine to speak specifically with the U.S. Congress about weapons is a manifestation of "the greatest equality."

"It is the equality of free people. People who know what they are defending, who know what they are living for. I hope you heard me today. And I hope that your decisions will be swift", - stressed Olena Zelenska.

As it was previously reported, Olena Zelenska is on a visit to Washington at the invitation of the US First Lady Jill Biden.