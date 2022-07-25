ENG
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed Eleron unmanned aerial reconnaissance vehicle, BMP-3 and eliminated 12 occupiers, - OC "South"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted losses on the Russians in equipment and manpower in the southern direction.

This was reported in the press service of the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET reports.

It is known that Ukrainian defenders eliminated 12 occupiers and destroyed BMP-3. In addition, during an attempt to collect intelligence on the position of our troops in the Mykolaiv district, an enemy unmanned aerial reconnaissance aircraft "Eleron" was discovered and destroyed.

It is also reported that the Russian military is using counter-battery tactics. The personnel is demoralized, trying to avoid direct clashes.

