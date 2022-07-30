Zelensky assured the G7 ambassadors that reforms will continue

The G7 ambassadors discussed with President Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine's military and economic needs in the war with Russia and noted the continuation of reforms.

It was reported on G7 Twitter, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The G7 ambassadors continued their dialogue with President Zelensky. This time in Odesa, talking about Ukraine's military and economic needs in the war with Russia. We were pleased to hear that reforms would continue, helping to make Ukraine even more resilient against the aggressor," they said.

