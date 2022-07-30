Russian army made crossing instead of damaged Antoniv bridge, - British intelligence

The Russian army made a crossing instead of the damaged Antoniv bridge. Russian troops built pontoons and installed a ferry across the Dnieper to compensate for the loss of the ability to cross the bridges that were attacked by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the intelligence report of Great Britain, Censor.NET informs.

"In the Kherson area, Russian forces likely installed two pontoon bridges and a ferry system to compensate for the fact that nearby bridges were damaged by recent strikes," the report said.

Scouts also report that Ukraine successfully repelled small-scale Russian attacks from the long-established front line in the Donetsk region.

It is also noted that in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine, the occupation administration is under pressure from Moscow to strengthen its control over the region and prepare for a "referendum" on joining Russia at the end of this year.

Currently, Russia classifies the captured territories as those under temporary "military-civilian administration." The local government forces the population to disclose personal data for the compilation of voter lists.

We will remind you that on the night of July 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Antoniv Bridge in Kherson for the third time at night.

