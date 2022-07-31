Aviation of Ukraine struck strongholds of occupiers, - OC "South"

The Ukrainian military launched airstrikes against enemy positions in the south.

This was reported on the page of the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET reports.

It is known that Ukrainian attack aircraft struck two enemy strongholds in the areas of Bilohirka and Sukhy Stavok. Currently, the volume of losses of the occupiers as a result of airstrikes is being investigated.

It is also known that in the Danube mouth of Bystre, as a result of a collision with an unknown explosive device, a pilot boat suffered a hole. The crew was evacuated by a small boat of the Maritime Guard. There were no injuries as a result of the incident, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified. Passage through the Bystry estuary is temporarily restricted.

It is reported that 17 warships and boats of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation are maneuvering in the Black Sea near the Crimean coast from Cape Tarkhankut to Novorossiysk.