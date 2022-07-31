Largest number of cases of sexual violence by Russian military were recorded in Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, - National Police

The National Police is investigating 21 criminal cases of sexual violence by the occupiers. In total, more than 50 statements were written to the police, but this picture is incomplete.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlichenko said this during the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to UP.

"This topic is very latent, because people who have experienced sexual violence under occupation usually do not want to talk about it, we should not force them to do so under any circumstances.

The activities of the National Police are aimed at recording, investigating and providing comprehensive assistance to people affected by these crimes as much as possible," she said.

Most cases of sexual violence were recorded in Kyiv region, Sumy region, and Chernihiv region.

According to her, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Security Service of Ukraine deal separately with cases of sexual violence.

Pavlichenko said that at the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, mobile police teams were created to detect cases of sexual violence. These groups work in the de-occupied territories.

We would like to remind you that the facts of rape committed by Russian soldiers on the territory of Ukraine are being investigated as war crimes.

The UN is considering more than 150 appeals regarding rapes committed by the Russians during the war in Ukraine.