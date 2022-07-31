In Kherson region, HIMARS strike destroyed echelon with enemy equipment and ammunition, 80 Russian soldiers were eliminated, - Bratchuk
The armed forces destroyed a railway echelon of Russians that arrived from the occupied Crimea.
This was reported by the spokesman of the Odesa military administration, Serhii Bratchuk, Censor.NET reports.
It is known that on the night from Friday to Saturday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a railway echelon carrying military equipment and ammunition from the Russian-occupied Crimea to the Kherson Region with a high-precision HIMARS strike.
A train with more than 40 cars that arrived at the Brylivka railway station in the Kherson region was destroyed. Previously, the losses of the enemy's manpower amounted to about 80 dead and 200 wounded.
Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, also wrote about this.
"According to intelligence data, all the drivers and engineers of the Russian Railways company, who were transporting military cargo from Crimea to the Kherson region, were killed," Gerashchenko said.
