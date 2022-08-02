"We have lot of complaints against UN and Red Cross. They don't do anything at all," - sister of the prisoner from "Azov"

Relatives of prisoners of war are not satisfied with the way the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross are dealing with the case of Ukrainian prisoners of war from "Azovstal".

As Censor.NET informs, Sandra Krotevych, a member of the Association of Families of Defenders of Azov, sister of the Chief of Staff of the Azov Regiment, Bohdan Krotevych, who is currently in Russian captivity, told about this on Radio Svoboda.

"We have a lot of complaints against the UN and the Red Cross. They don't do anything at all. The Red Cross still hasn't reported how many people died, how many are in Donetsk hospitals, in uncontrolled territory. How they will return the dead boys is also unknown to us. We are waiting for an answer from the Red Cross. We are very indignant. They promised us, they promised the boys, that the boys would return alive, but they did not fulfill their obligations," Sandra Krotevych said.

Read more: Killing of prisoners of war in Olenivka: Stefanchuk announced appeal to world regarding recognition of Russian Federation as terrorist state

According to her, the relatives of the prisoners will demand the resignation of the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross and are currently preparing documents for this.

"Such an organization cannot be financed by the whole world, because it does not fulfill its obligations under the conventions that it must fulfill. For 72 days, I have not heard from the Red Cross whether my brother is alive or where he is," added Krotevych.

Read more: Russians don't let Red Cross to Olenivka

The organization did not comment on such accusations.