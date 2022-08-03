Schroeder after meeting with Putin: Kremlin wants negotiations

Russian President Putin wants negotiations. The first success is a grain agreement, which may be an extension of the ceasefire.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who is friends with Putin, told German journalists about this. He was in Moscow last week and had a meeting there with the President of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

As Schroeder put it, "the good news is that the Kremlin wants to find a solution through negotiations."

"The first success is the grand agreement, which can be gradually expanded until the ceasefire," he said.

Putin's "friend" noted that a solution to the Russian-occupied Crimea can be found later - "perhaps not in 99 years, as with Hong Kong, but in the next generation."

Schroeder once again stated that, in his opinion, the peninsula has been lost to Ukraine, and "the idea that the President of Ukraine Zelensky is recapturing Crimea by military means is absurd": "Who really believes that the Russian president will be able to give up Crimea again?"

Also, according to the words of a pro-Kremlin politician in Germany, an alternative to NATO membership for Ukraine could allegedly be military neutrality, as in Austria.

As for Donbass, which is partially captured by Russia, says Schroeder, "a solution based on the Swiss cantonal model must be found."

The German politician added that "it will be necessary to see whether Putin will return to the pre-war (probably meaning the line before February 24. - Ed.) demarcation line in the ceasefire."