Sanctioned Western components were found in Russian weapons, - Reuters

According to Reuters, more than 450 foreign-made components were found in Russian weapons found in Ukraine. Russia is believed to have acquired critical technologies from companies in the US, Europe and Asia before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

Experts studied undamaged or partially damaged Russian weapons captured on the battlefield. When disassembled, it was found that it consists mainly of Western components. Almost two-thirds of them were made by American companies Analog Devices and Texas Instruments. The Russian Federation purchased other components from companies from Japan, South Korea, Great Britain, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

It is noted that increased export restrictions and enforcement could make it more difficult for Russia to replenish its arsenal of weapons such as cruise missiles.

Russian cruise missile 9m727 contains 31 foreign components. They were manufactured by the American Texas Instruments Inc and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, as well as the German Cypress Semiconductor. Meanwhile, the Russian Kh-101 cruise missile used to strike Ukrainian cities also had 31 foreign components with parts made by companies including Intel and AMD-owned Xilinx.

Electronics manufacturers emphasized that after the introduction of sanctions, they did not sell goods from the "black list" to the aggressor country.

Read more: Putin will ask Erdogan to help Russia circumvent Western sanctions, - Washington Post

Reuters added that more than 80 Western-made chips have been under US export controls since at least 2014. This means that a license would be required for their delivery to Russia.

The results of the investigation indicate the dependence of the Russian military on foreign chips for everything from tactical radios to drones and long-range precision munitions. Despite this, Western governments were in no hurry to limit Russia's access to these technologies even after the occupation of Crimea.