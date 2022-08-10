Co-founder of Swedish Amnesty International Vestberg left organization due to disagreement with report on Ukraine

The co-founder of the Swedish branch of Amnesty International, Per Vestberg, announced that he was leaving the organization due to disagreement with the report on the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I have belonged to the organization for almost sixty years. It is with a heavy heart because of Amnesty's statements regarding the war in Ukraine that I am ending my long and fruitful collaboration," Westberg said.

Per Westberg co-founded the Swedish Amnesty in the 1960s.

It will be recalled that the Amnesty International organization published a report in which it is said that the Ukrainian army allegedly endangers the civilian population of the country due to the fact that it "creates its bases in populated areas."

The document was criticized in Ukraine and other countries. In particular, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the report shifts responsibility from the aggressor (Russia) to the victim (Ukraine).

The head of the Ukrainian office of Amnesty International, Oksana Pokalchuk, resigned as a sign of disagreement with the position of the organization.