European Commission on Amnesty International’s scandalous report: What is happening in Ukraine is direct consequence of war unleashed by Russian Federation

The European Commission commented on the scandalous Amnesty International report - everything that happened and is happening in Ukraine is a direct consequence of the inhumane war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine.

This was announced today at a briefing by the representative of the European Commission Peter Stano, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Everything that was done in Ukraine is a direct consequence of Russia's illegal, unjustified, unprovoked aggression, which kills the civilian population, destroys the Ukrainian civil infrastructure, targeting pensioners, women, children, hospitals, railway stations. Russia attacks civilian targets, the Ukrainian army is fighting this aggression and trying to protect the civilian population," he said.

The representative of the EC stated that in such situations, when the Ukrainian army defends the country against Russian aggression, "of course, there should be defensive military equipment, also in the areas that are under attack and in which the civilian population also lives." "This is another example of how inhumane and illegal Russian aggression against Ukrainians is," Stano emphasized.

At the same time, he did not comment on the report regarding the essence of its content, as well as the reaction it caused.

It will be recalled that the Amnesty International organization published a report in which it is said that the Ukrainian army allegedly endangers the civilian population of the country due to the fact that it "creates its bases in populated areas."

The document was criticized in Ukraine and other countries. In particular, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the report shifts responsibility from the aggressor (Russia) to the victim (Ukraine).

The head of the Ukrainian office of Amnesty International, Oksana Pokalchuk, resigned as a sign of disagreement with the position of the organization

Amnesty International later apologized for the "distress and anger" its findings had caused, but did not retract them.