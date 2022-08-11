Power poles leading from Kherson Oblast to Crimea have fallen - Khlan. PHOTOS
In the Kherson region, power poles leading from Kakhovka to Chaplynka, towards the Crimea, fell.
This was reported by Kherson Regional Council deputy Serhii Khlan, Censor.NET informs.
"Yesterday, the occupiers announced that they would connect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to the Russian power system. And today the pillars leading from Kakhovka to Chaplynka (in the direction of Crimea) fell," he wrote on Facebook.
Khlan added that the occupiers can explain the fall of electric poles for various reasons. "But they fell because we need it," he insists.
Earlier, the IAEA reported on Ukraine's restoration of backup power supply to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password