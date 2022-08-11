Power poles leading from Kherson Oblast to Crimea have fallen - Khlan. PHOTOS

In the Kherson region, power poles leading from Kakhovka to Chaplynka, towards the Crimea, fell.

This was reported by Kherson Regional Council deputy Serhii Khlan, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday, the occupiers announced that they would connect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to the Russian power system. And today the pillars leading from Kakhovka to Chaplynka (in the direction of Crimea) fell," he wrote on Facebook.

Khlan added that the occupiers can explain the fall of electric poles for various reasons. "But they fell because we need it," he insists.

Read more: Ukrainian special forces are behind attack on airfield in occupied Crimea, - Washington Post

Earlier, the IAEA reported on Ukraine's restoration of backup power supply to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.



