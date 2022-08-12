Marines destroyed enemy ACV and eliminated 8 invaders

Navy units inflicted losses on the occupiers in the Kherson and Donetsk directions.

This was announced on the page of the Marine Corps Command, Censor.NET reports.

On August 11, in the Donetsk and Kherson directions, servicemen of the military units and marine units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the groups that opposed the Russian occupiers on the fortified areas of the front.

Artillery units struck the concentration of manpower and equipment of the invaders, as a result of which 1 ACV and 8 invaders were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are specified.

Earlier it was reported that the Air Force of Ukraine is destroying the latest Russian bombers, so the enemy has to attract old models from the reserves.