Strong explosion rang out in occupied Mariupol, - city council
In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, local residents heard a loud explosion.
This was reported in the city council, Censor.NET informs.
"At 3:40 p.m., a loud explosion rang out in occupied Mariupol. It was heard by the whole city. Local residents reported it. Details later," the report says.
