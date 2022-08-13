ENG
Strong explosion rang out in occupied Mariupol, - city council

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, local residents heard a loud explosion.

This was reported in the city council, Censor.NET informs.

"At 3:40 p.m., a loud explosion rang out in occupied Mariupol. It was heard by the whole city. Local residents reported it. Details later," the report says.

