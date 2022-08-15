Occupiers destroyed 4 million out of 5 million square meters of Mariupol housing fund - City Council deputy Zabavin

Dmytro Zabavin, a deputy of the Mariupol City Council, said that the Russian occupiers completely destroyed 2 million square meters of the city’s multi-story housing stock.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the deputy told it on the air of the "Espresso" TV channel.

"There are about 5 million square meters of multi-story housing stock in Mariupol. Russia destroyed 4 million - 2 million practically wiped out, the rest are partially damaged", - noted Zabavin.

The deputy added that the occupants want to rebuild 25% of the residential buildings they destroyed in 3 years.

Read more: Occupants decided not to rebuild Popasna, which they themselves had destroyed

"A Russian deputy prime minister came to Mariupol recently and said that Russia will rebuild 1 million square meters of housing in 3 years. That is, in three years the occupants want to rebuild 25% of the destroyed", - said Zabavin.