ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4126 visitors online
News War
4 398 37

UN Secretary General Guterres arrived in Lviv, - UN press service

оон

The UN Secretary General came to Lviv to meet with the two presidents.

This was reported on the Twitter page of the Office of the Press Secretary of the UN Secretary General, Censor.NET reports.

As you know, the Secretary General of the United Nations has a scheduled meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the President of Turkey Recep Erdogan.

"Antonio Guterres has arrived in Lviv, where he will meet with Zelensky and Erdogan tomorrow," the message reads.

Read more: Ukraine will insist that IAEA delegation reach nuclear power plant through unoccupied territories, - Kuleba

It was previously reported that Erdogan will pay a one-day working visit to Lviv on August 18 at Zelensky's invitation. During the talks, the leaders will discuss all aspects of Turkish-Ukrainian relations, which have the level of strategic partnership, and consider potential steps aimed at increasingly active support of the mechanism formed for the export of Ukrainian grain to world markets.

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7397) UN (750) Erdogan Recep Tayyip (231) António Guterres (74) Lvivska region (259)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 