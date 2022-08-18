Satellite acquired by Prytula Foundation is capable of scanning objects at any time and under any weather conditions, even from behind obstacles - AFU Strategic Communications

The satellite from the Finnish company ICEYE, which was purchased for the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation using funds raised by Ukrainians, has an important advantage - it allows you to scan objects in all weather conditions.

This was announced in Telegram by Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"For those readers who are not fully aware of what Prytula bought, a brief explanation. ICEYE is not just a company that owns a group of satellites that do high-quality imaging.

ICEYE satellites take images using synthetic aperture radar (SAR), which enables them to scan objects at any time of day and under any weather conditions," the report says.

The AFU adds that SAR systems, thanks to automatic object recognition using distributed radar imagery and digital signal processing, can "see" through interference: "That is, roughly speaking, not so much dense clouds, but even the walls of buildings for this system is not a hindrance".

See more: Satellite images show that colony building in occupied Olenivka was blown up from inside. PHOTOS

Recall that on June 22 the fundraising for the "People's Bayraktar" began. In three days, Ukrainians transferred the amount for which they could buy 4 Bayraktars.

On June 27, Baykar announced that it would provide Ukraine with three drones for free.

It was decided that the money saved would be spent on needs to be determined by the Ministry of Defense.

On 18 August it became known that more than 600 million hryvnia were spent on a satellite for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: After victory of Ukraine, Russia will not disappear, therefore Armed Forces will remainfoundation of our country’s security, - Zelensky